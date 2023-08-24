ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reaction Trails As Blessingceo Shares Photos Of Herself Before And After Liposuction

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka widely known and addressed as Blessingceo has taken to her official facebook page to share a photo of herself before and after liposuction.

Recall that the relationship therapist had undergone a successful liposuction and BBL surgery few years ago to acquire her dream shape and beauty.

In the post, Blessingceo shared two photos, one showing her throwback photo, before the liposuction and the other, a photo of herself after the liposuction.

The photos sparked a lot of reactions from fans and other facebook users with some admiring Blessingceo’s new shape, others preferred the way her body was before the surgery.

In her post, she wrote “before and after liposuction and BBL. Below are screenshots of the post and some comments from fans and other facebook users. Which of the slides do you prefer? Is it her recent body or the old one?

