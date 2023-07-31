Reaction Trails As Actor Ali Nuhu Won The Best Actor Award In Nollywood Europe Golden Awards

Popular Nigerian celebrity Ali Nuhu who is a Nollywood and Kannywood actor has just been awarded as the best actor in Nollywood Europe Golden Awards. Ali Nuhu is one of the best Nollywood and Kannywood actor that has won the heart of so many people in Nigeria and other countries. Not only people in Nigeria loves his acting but people Europe and other foreign countries.

Ali Nuhu at the age of 49 has achieved so many things. He is well known for his humble character and his diligence in his work. He has starred in so many movies which include Shanty town and many other movies which have made him so popular.

People loves him so many and they are happy to see him excel. People seeing his posts few minutes ago congratulates for being the best actor of Nollywood Europe Golden Awards this year.

