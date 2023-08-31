Rapper, CDQ steps in a Wheelchair few weeks after being involved in an accident

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Rapper, Singer and Songwriter, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf known professionally as CDQ took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself for the first time since being involved in a severe car crash.

Recall that few weeks ago, Whole country was thrown into deep shock after the news of the talented rapper being involved in a severe car crash surfaced online, a lot of people were worried judging from how damaged his car was.

CDQ shared a photo of himself in a wheelchair on his Official Instagram Page today being Wednesday the 30th day of August, 2023 just few weeks after the accident and he seems to be in good shape, aside from the fact that he was in a wheelchair. This is definitely a good news for the Nigerian Entertainment Industry and it’s amazing to see the rapper smiling once again.

In the above photo, CDQ could be clearly spotted smiling while sitting down in a wheelchair. It seems like the rapper has returned to work already as he could be seen with a microphone on his hand, drums could also be spotted in the building aswell.

CDQ is considered as one of the finest Rapper in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of most sought after entertainer in the country.

