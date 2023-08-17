Quickteller Takes Africa to the World Through Its One Africa Fest Sponsorship

The vibrant city of London brimmed with excitement as music lovers gathered in eager anticipation for the unfolding of the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest, powered by Quickteller. This much-anticipated event was poised to be a testament to the unifying power of music, transcending distances and generations.

For weeks, there had been a palpable buzz around the music festival, as music lovers geared up to enjoy a once-in-a-year immersive experience to celebrate the rich mosaic of African rhythms. The Quickteller platform, renowned for its seamless digital payments, once again joined forces with the organizers of the festival to put together an unforgettable experience that resonated far beyond mere transactions.

With each passing year, the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest consolidates its status as a beacon of African creative expression, promoting diversity and sustaining culture. The festival’s significance traveled beyond the realms of mere entertainment. It serves as a potent platform for amplifying the resonance of African melodies on a global stage. These captivating melodies have held attendees spellbound, serving as a dynamic gateway for reverberating rhythms to reach the ears and hearts of music lovers.

As attendees filled the arena, an atmosphere of collective jubilation emerged, as they anticipated the glorious mix of genres and cross-generational performances. Attendees traveled across generations through music performances by artistes from the early 2000s, tagged the OGs, and current music sensations, the GenZs. Nostalgia stole the day.

Among the lineup of artistes were the soulful Wande Coal, enchanting Omawumi, dynamic P-Square, energetic Mohbad, among others. These artistes brought their talent to bear, delivering rich performances that has left an indelible impression that would continue to linger on.

Quickteller, in its sponsorship of the event amplifies its dedication to consistency: in delivering top-notch services and experiences to every individual that interacts with the brand, directly or indirectly. The brand has also reiterated, through its sponsorship, its commitment to showcasing the potency of the African talent.

The festivities didn’t conclude with the last note of music. Following the end of the large, exciting gathering, an exclusive after-party commenced, giving guests an opportunity to relive moments from the fest, in a smaller and more intimate dose. This emphasis on holistic entertainment positions Quickteller as brand that curate positive and wholesome lifestyle experiences.