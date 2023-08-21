ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Queen Silekunola Naomi Stirs Reactions With Her New Adorable Pictures Shares Online

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 348 1 minute read

The Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, King Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II Ex-wife, Queen Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi has got a lot of people talking with her new adorable pictures shared on her Instagram page.Queen Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi was seen in the adorable pictures looking so beautiful, adorable and gorgeous in her fitted and well designed gown outfit she rocked with matching lovely styled of headtie, very excited with beautiful smiles on her face as she posed for the camera in style.

She captioned her pictures,” ADUN is the very essence of Naomi, Meaning “Sweetness” styled and tailored to perfection by the brilliant”.

Her Majesty Queen Silekunola Naomi is a Public figure, Prophetess, Mother, and Brand influenced with about 321,000 followers on her Instagram page. She is also the founder of EN Heralds ministry and Ex-wife of the Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi. She is a well respected, loving, and caring person. Queen Silekunola is a fashionista, who has a good taste of fashion and knows how to dressed very well.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

Sunnewsop (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 348 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Actress Chioma Nwaoha Replies A Fan Who Asked How Many Guys Are Crushing On Her In The Industry

9 mins ago

If you know you won’t marry her, do not sleep with Her – Jaruma Empire tells Men.

1 hour ago

Video: “Standing tall in your glory”- Mabel Makun, Victoria Inyama others hail Queen Naomi as she stuns in new photos

1 hour ago

Video: “I can see their game and I’m cutting their wings” — Tolanibaj spills why she fighting Ceec, Ilebaye others over Neo

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button