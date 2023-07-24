ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Problem Is Back”-Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo Ajudua Says About Kiddwaya’s Return To BBN All Stars

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read

The highly-anticipated return of Kiddwaya to the BBNaija All Stars edition has stirred excitement among fans and celebrities alike. Renowned lawyer and representative of music superstar Davido, Bobo F Ajudua, took to social media to express his enthusiasm, stating, “Problem is back!”

Bobo Ajudua succinct post perfectly captures the magnetic persona of Kiddwaya, known for his confident and charismatic presence during his time in the BBNaija Season 5 house. With his return to the All Stars edition, fans are gearing up for a rollercoaster of emotions, drama, and entertainment that Kiddwaya is known to bring.

As viewers eagerly await the premiere of the BBNaija All Stars, the anticipation surrounding Kiddwaya’s comeback continues to grow. With his unique blend of charm, wit, and “no-nonsense” attitude, it is certain that Kiddwaya’s presence in the house will once again leave an indelible mark on the hearts of BBNaija enthusiasts across the nation.

Check out the screenshot of his post from Instagram below.

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why I refused to join the BBNaija All Stars Edition – Nengi

11 mins ago

I Don’t Trust Men, CeeC Tells Kiddwaya After Be Offered Her Money To Leave BBN All Stars Show

1 hour ago

I Don’t Like How You All Look Down On Level Up Housemates, One Of Them Might Win, Deji Predicts

2 hours ago

BBNaija All Stars: Ebuka Welcomes 20 Stars Into Big Brother’s House

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button