“Problem Is Back”-Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo Ajudua Says About Kiddwaya’s Return To BBN All Stars

The highly-anticipated return of Kiddwaya to the BBNaija All Stars edition has stirred excitement among fans and celebrities alike. Renowned lawyer and representative of music superstar Davido, Bobo F Ajudua, took to social media to express his enthusiasm, stating, “Problem is back!”

Bobo Ajudua succinct post perfectly captures the magnetic persona of Kiddwaya, known for his confident and charismatic presence during his time in the BBNaija Season 5 house. With his return to the All Stars edition, fans are gearing up for a rollercoaster of emotions, drama, and entertainment that Kiddwaya is known to bring.

As viewers eagerly await the premiere of the BBNaija All Stars, the anticipation surrounding Kiddwaya’s comeback continues to grow. With his unique blend of charm, wit, and “no-nonsense” attitude, it is certain that Kiddwaya’s presence in the house will once again leave an indelible mark on the hearts of BBNaija enthusiasts across the nation.

Check out the screenshot of his post from Instagram below.

