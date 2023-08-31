Prince Should Never Bark At Me Because We Are Not Age Mates And I’m Older Than His Sister – Venita

BBNaija housemate, Venita had a conversation with Adekunle in the restroom where she expressed her frustration with Prince for barking at her. She emphasized that they are not age mates and that she is older than his sister. Venita was clearly upset about the way Prince spoke to her.

Venita shared with Adekunle that Prince’s behavior has been bothersome, as he arrived in the house recently but acts authoritative, giving instructions to other housemates. She recounted an argument they had over a task, during which Prince responded disrespectfully. Venita clarified to Adekunle that her relationship with Prince is not one of friendship, but rather she’s friends with his sister outside the house.

Venita, while speaking with Adekunle stated “Who made Prince captain in this house when he just got here? Prince should never bark at me because we are not age mates and I’m older than his sister. Never in his life should he bark at me in such a way again because I won’t take it”.

