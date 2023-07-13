ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Pregnancy Making Me Glow- Sophia Williams Reveals, Fans React

Tchidi Chikere’s ex-wife and popular actress, Sophia Williams aka Divalious Sophy has just revealed her official social media handle that she’s pregnant. In a new post, she shows off her beauty and noted that pregnancy and her skincare make her glow.

Social Media users couldn’t help but express excitement as they sent congratulatory messages. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her beauty.

A fan said, “We are expecting a newborn baby soon. Glory be to God. Hallelujah”. Another fan said, “Congratulations Bekee. You are too fruitful. Our God is good”.

Years ago, Sophia got separated from the popular filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere, and has children for him. In 2016, she reported tied the knot with B-red’s manager, Young Mula and they welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021.

Sophia is a renowned actress, model, skin therapist, filmmaker, brand ambassador and brand influencer.

Congratulations to her in advance.

Source: Divalioussophy1 | Instagram

