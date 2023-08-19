ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Praying For You My Brother, Wizkid Ayo. Sadness Flies Away On The Wings Of Time” – Davido

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

In a surprising turn of events that transcends musical rivalry, Davido took to Instagram to extend his condolences to Wizkid in the wake of his mother’s passing. The unexpected display of empathy comes as a reminder that humanity can surpass industry competition.

Davido’s message, “Praying for you my brother @wizkidayo. Sadness flies away on the wings of time,” encapsulates the sentiment that in times of sorrow, differences can fade away in the face of shared pain. This gesture emphasizes the profound impact of Wizkid’s loss, as even his musical rival reaches out with genuine sympathy.

The music industry and fans alike are moved by this unexpected show of unity. Davido’s words serve as a poignant reminder that empathy and support transcend rivalry, reflecting the depths of human compassion in times of grief.

Check out the screenshot of his post from Instagram below.

So what do you have to say about Davido’s words?

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Veeiye Stuns Fans With New Photos Of Herself As She Celebrates Her 27th Birthday

2 hours ago

Video: “Pere you’re evil, your heart is dark” – Alex drags Pere

2 hours ago

Relax Jagaban Will Fix Nigeria -Yul Edochie Causes Reactions Online With Inscription On His Dress

2 hours ago

Video: “This house don dey fear me, they want me to catch a strike” – Mercy Eke rages as her beddings go missing

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button