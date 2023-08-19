“Praying For You My Brother, Wizkid Ayo. Sadness Flies Away On The Wings Of Time” – Davido

In a surprising turn of events that transcends musical rivalry, Davido took to Instagram to extend his condolences to Wizkid in the wake of his mother’s passing. The unexpected display of empathy comes as a reminder that humanity can surpass industry competition.

Davido’s message, “Praying for you my brother @wizkidayo. Sadness flies away on the wings of time,” encapsulates the sentiment that in times of sorrow, differences can fade away in the face of shared pain. This gesture emphasizes the profound impact of Wizkid’s loss, as even his musical rival reaches out with genuine sympathy.

The music industry and fans alike are moved by this unexpected show of unity. Davido’s words serve as a poignant reminder that empathy and support transcend rivalry, reflecting the depths of human compassion in times of grief.

Check out the screenshot of his post from Instagram below.

So what do you have to say about Davido’s words?

Greenkai (

)