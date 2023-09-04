Pray For Me- Actress, Eniola Badmus Says As She Drops New Lovely Pictures On IG

Popular Nollywood actress, and filmmaker Eniola Badmus has taken to her Instagram page to share new adorable pictures of herself looking attractive, gorgeous and classy in her beautiful dress she rocked and holding lovely matching red handbag ,as she posed for the camera in styles. She asked her lovely fans, followers and colleagues to pray for her. Eniola Badmus is rated one of the most popular and highly talented Nollywood actresses we have in the industry, who is well known for her actions and energetic roles. She is creative, gifted, versatile, skilful, and exceptionally good when it comes to acting and delivery of roles. She has featured in several blockbuster movies, and as well produced a number of films to her credit.

These adorable pictures shared has made her colleagues such as Iyabo Ojo, Fathia Williams, fans, and followers gushed out to the comments section to drop their comments and emojis.

