Portable Survives Accident, Determined to Replace Wrecked Vehicle

Famous Nigerian vocalist Portable emerged unscathed from a vehicular mishap that left his recently acquired G-Wagon severely impaired. The incident took place in Osapa, Lagos State, on July 13, 2023.

In a video shared on his Instagram profile, Portable recounted the sequence of events leading to the accident. He revealed that while navigating through heavy rain, he encountered a loss of control, resulting in a collision with a barrier. Remarkably, he sustained no injuries during the incident.

Portable expressed gratitude to the Almighty for his miraculous escape and expressed his determination to replace the wrecked vehicle. Furthermore, he made a resolute promise to persistently strive toward realizing his aspirations.

In the video, he confidently declared, “I will replace it and acquire another vehicle. The dedication and diligence that facilitated the acquisition of that car will undoubtedly enable me to secure a new one.”

Portable’s dedicated admirers flooded social media platforms with an outpouring of supportive messages. Numerous individuals conveyed their overwhelming relief upon learning that he had emerged unharmed from the unfortunate incident.

Portable has encountered yet another car accident, marking the second occurrence within two months. Back in May 2023, he experienced a minor mishap while driving his Lexus vehicle.

Esteemed as a rising star in the Nigerian music realm, he has amassed recognition for his chart-topping track titled “Zazuu Zeh,” amassing an impressive viewership of over 12 million on the renowned video-sharing platform, YouTube.

