Popular Yoruba Actor, Lalude Shares Lovely Photos With His Beautiful Wife To Celebrate Her Birthday

Popular Nollywood Yoruba actor, and filmmaker, Fatai Adekunle Adetayo better known by his stage name as Lalude has celebrated his beautiful wife on her birthday today, 10th July, 2023. He took to his Instagram page to share adorable pictures of his wife and with her to celebrate her birthday as she turned a year older. I wish her a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.Lalude was seeing in the adorable pictures with the celebrant very excited with beautiful smiles on their faces, as they posed on camera in style. His wife looks so beautiful, attractive, and gorgeous rocking beautiful outfit with lovely hairstyle.

He wrote: it’s your birthday my wife, my gist partner, my mother, and my everything, you are a blessing to me. Love you so much. May the blessings of God be with you as you clock another year.

His colleague, fans, and followers have also sent their birthday wishes to her.

