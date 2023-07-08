Popular Fuji Singer, Pasuma Celebrates His Beautiful Daughter On Her Birthday With Lovely Photo

Popular Fuji singer, and music producer, Wasiu Alabi better known by his stage name as Pasuma has celebrated his beautiful daughter, Mofiyinfoluwa Aliyah who resides in California, United States of America on her birthday today, 8th July, 2023 as she clocks 21 years old.. He took to his Instagram page to share adorable picture of his daughter to celebrate her birthday. I wish her a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day. The celebrant looks so beautiful, stunning, attractive, classy, and gorgeous with lovely hairstyle and makeup, poses for the camera in style.

He said in his post that Today is all about his girl Mofiyinfoluwa Aliyah in California. Happy 21st birthday my pretty angel. He prayed that may she lived in long in good health and happiness. Daddy loves you.

His lovely fans, followers, and celebrities have gushed out to the comments section to drop their birthday wishes to her.

