Popular Female Comedian Ashmusy Flaunts Her Beauty In New Video

Amarachi Amusi is a popular Nigerian female comedian who refers to herself as Ashmusy, she is also an entrepreneur, a brand ambassador and an Instagram socialite. Recently she showcased her beauty in a recent photo she posted on Instagram.

Below is a photo of Ashmusy.

The 27-year-old female comedian appeared quite excited in her video, she wore a brown low-cut outfit which looked nice on her and enabled her to flaunt her beauty, her hair was styled nicely, and her makeup was neatly done, hence it suited her skin tone. Below is a photo of Ashmusy in her brown outfit.

The female comedian loves to show that she is not only a skit maker but also a fashionista who loves to appear stylish at all times. What are your thoughts about the recent video Ashmusy uploaded on Instagram? Do you think she looks amazing? Below is a link where you can watch the video she posted online.

https://instagram.com/stories/ashmusy/3152763794141447318?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng==

Mannequin (

)