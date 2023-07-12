Popular Content Creator, Apet Modella Stirs Up Reactions As She Shares New Photos Of Herself Online

Apet Modella, a popular Nigerian actor, content creator and make up artist, recently thrilled her followers on Instagram with new photos of herself. In the photos she shared, she was seen on a grey colored two piece outfit which made her look undoubtedly more beautiful. She applied neatly done make up was also seen holding a white hand bag which complemented the beauty of the outfit. She took the photos in different positions.

She never failed to give the photos a write up as she always do. She wrote, “romanticizing life more and becoming.”

Many fans reacted vigorously as they were amazed and astounded at her beauty in the outfit. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

Modella, ever since her rise to fame has been making waves as she now has an impressive fan base on Instagram.

