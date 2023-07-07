Popular Celebrity, DJ Cuppy Shares Stunning Pictures Of Herself With Memphis Depay

Popular and successful Celebrity and Social Media Personality, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she shares alluring and stunning pictures her official Twitter page with Memphis Depay generating reactions and comments from the public.

DJ Cuppy is one of the most popular and successful celebrities and public figure in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, she’s one of the most popular and successful disc jockeys in Nigeria and the whole of Africa. She’s a fashionista and Queen of fashion as she knows how to rock and blend outfits to bring out perfection each time she steps out in public. Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the pictures of DJ Cuppy with popular and successful Footballer, Memphis Depay their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the pictures below;

Sola_rayo (

)