Popular Celebrity, DJ Cuppy Shares Stunning Picture Of Herself With Burnaboy’s Sisters Online

Popular and successful Celebrity and Social Media Personality, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she shares alluring and stunning picture of herself with popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar’s sisters her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the picture.

DJ Cuppy took stunning and dazzling pictures with Burnaboy’s sisters, and she shared it her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public. DJ Cuppy said she’s feeling like she’s Burnaboy’s third sister as Burnaboy only has two sisters.

They were all looking very beautiful and stunning in the pictures, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public. Her fans and supporters reacted to the picture their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the picture below;

Sola_rayo (

)