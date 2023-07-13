Popular Actor, Kunle Afod Stirs Reactions As He Shares Adorable Picture With His Cute Sons Online

Popular Nollywood Yoruba actor, and movie producer, Kunle Afod has sparked a lot of reactions on social media from his colleagues, fans, and followers as he took to his Instagram page to share adorable picture with his cute sons. His sons are really striking perfect resemblance of their father. He was seeing in the adorable picture with beautiful smiles on his face, as he posed on camera in style. He also aksed fans, and followers to caption the picture.

Kunle Afod is rated one of the most popular and highly talented Nollywood actors we have in the industry, who is well known for good interpretation of roles accorded him by the producers and directors. He is handsome, skilful, versatile, intelligent, and exceptionally good in acting and delivery of roles. He has featured in several blockbuster Yoruba films and has well produced a number of movies to his credit.

