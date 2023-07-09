Popular Actor, Kunle Afod Celebrates Charles Olumo’s Birthday At 100 Years With Lovely Photos Online

Popular Nollywood Yoruba actor, and movie producer, Kunle Afod has celebrated Veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Olumo better known by his stage name as Agbako on his birthday today,, 9th July, 2023 as he clocks 100 years old. He took to his Instagram page to share adorable pictures of Charles Olumo to celebrate his birthday. I wish him a happy birthday and may God continue to grant him long life in good health and wealth.

He wrote: Pa Charles Olumo clocks 100 years today. Happy birthday sir. He asked, is he the oldest actor and is this another record for Nigeria?

Pa Charles Olumo could be seeing in one of the adorable pictures shared to celebrate him on his birthday during interview very excited with beautiful smiles on his face, as he posed for the camera in styles.

Charles Olumo Agbako is a Nigerian Veteran Nollywood actor, Father, Grandfather, Great grand father, Filmmaker, Movie producer, Brand ambassador, and Social media personality. He is well known for his roles in Yoruba movies such as Warrior, Leader of a gang, Chief, Husband, Villager, and others. He has been active in his acting career over a decades. He has featured in several blockbuster Yoruba films.

