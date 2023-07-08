Politician’s Wife, Regina Daniels Causes A Stir With New Photos On Instagram

Regina Daniels is married to Ned Nwoko and he’s a politician. She recently shared some photos of herself flaunting her beauty online and it captured the attention of her fans online. Regina Daniels loves showing off her beauty online and her fashion display is advanced.

In her recent post, she was seen looking snazzy and no cleavages were exposed. Her gown gave her a smart look and the colour brightened up her skin complexion. She’s looking official in her outfit and the style gave her a desired comfort. Regina Daniels is wearing a flay gown and it displayed her curvy body shape.

Her accessories suits her outfit and the neckline of her gown enabled her to wear a necklace. Her shoe suits her outfit and her posture is attractive. Her bag is beautiful and her makeup is neatly applied. Regina Daniel’s hairstyle is beautiful and she captioned her post saying;

“Still the same girl with the same name. Just a different mindset and way of life”.

Check out some comments below.

