“Politicians Are Watching Me With Fake Page” Bobrisky Says As He Shows Off His Newly Acquired Body

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has used his new post on social media to show off his beauty to his fans. He took to his social media page to share the post, where he showcased his newly acquired body after completing a new surgery while also claiming that some politicians are watching him on a fake page.

He made it known that he is sure that many girls will have different opinions about him as well, saying that he is hot and he wants to sell his market. He showed up in a two-piece outfit that looked good on him. He appeared in a stunning hairdo that enhanced his beauty as he showed off his newly acquired body.

In his statement, he said, “Bob, sell your market, you are hot. Politicians are watching me on a fake page. I’m sure many girls will have an opinion about me too.”

Bobrisky has established himself as a well-known figure among his fans on social media, which has helped him achieve more fame.

