Pimp Allegation: You’ve To Provide Your Friend Who Said I Wanted To Give Her To A Politician” Eniola Badmus

Yoruba movie actress, Eniola Badmus has shared a new video on social media where she is seen questioning the lady who accused her of being a pimp. She insisted to the lady that she must provide her friend, whom she accused of trying to give her out to a politician for dating.

The lady was heard in the video apologizing to Eniola Badmus by saying that she was sorry, but the actress replied by saying that no, she couldn’t be sorry. The actress maintained that she will have to take the matter to a court of law, saying that she has to bring her friend to the court to be her witness.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, You’ve to provide your friend who said I wanted to give her to a politician. No, you can’t be sorry. We have to go to court, and you will tell your friend to come and serve as your witness in court.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

