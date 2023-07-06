“Pictures are like frozen emotions. They don’t move but they move yoU” – Korede Bello Says

Korede Bello, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, once beautifully expressed the essence of pictures by stating, “Pictures are like frozen emotions. They don’t move but they move you.” In these few words, he captures the profound impact that a still image can have on our emotions and imagination.

A picture has the power to transcend time and space, capturing a moment in its entirety and preserving it for eternity. Within its frame, emotions are suspended, encapsulating joy, sorrow, love, or even nostalgia. When we look at a photograph, we are transported back to that precise moment, reliving the emotions it embodies. The frozen nature of a picture allows us to experience these emotions in a profound and introspective way.

But even though pictures themselves remain static, their ability to move us is extraordinary. They have the power to evoke memories, stir emotions, and provoke contemplation. Whether it’s a photograph of a loved one, a breathtaking landscape, or a historical event, the frozen image has the remarkable ability to touch our souls and leave a lasting impact.

Latest5 (

)