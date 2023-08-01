Phyna Shades Mercy For Saying Level Up Stars Don’t Deserve To Be In All Stars Show

Big Brother Naija season 7 Level Up star Josephina Ijeoma Otabor also known as Phyna responds to the assertion made by All Stars Housemate and Pepper Dem show winner.

Mercy Eke said that housemates from the last year’s Level Up show don’t merit being in a similar game as the more seasoned housemates in the All Stars show.

Mercy Eke made this statement following the argument that erupted between Level Up star Ilebaye and Lockdown star Neo, with Venita, Pepper Dem’s ex-contestant, acting as mediator.

Following Neo’s fight with Ilebaye the previous evening, Day 6 of the All Stars show, after the Saturday night party, Neo’s cousin Venita came to arbitrate for her sibling’s sake and was offended by Ilebaye who is way more youthful than Venita.

Mercy Eke came to comfort Venita after she moved to the bathroom and wept over Ilebaye’s disrespect. In comforting Venita, Mercy Eke said it doesn’t appear to be legit that Big Brother would carry Level Up housemates to contend with them in a show.

Responding to Mercy Eke’s assertion, the Level Up show winner Phyna took to her Twitter on Sunday and noticed that she heard somebody from All Stars show say that Level Up partners do not merit being in All Stars.

“So I heard someone say that Level Up doesn’t deserve to be in the all-stars…really??!!!”

Source: Twitter (@unusualphyna)

