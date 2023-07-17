ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Phyna Reacts To Story Of IG Big Boy Who [email protected] His Girlfriend

Nigerian reality TV show Big Brother Naija level up season ex housemate and winner Phyna has recently reacted to trending news of a lagos based influencer killaboy AKA IG Big Boy who k!lled his girlfriend and turned himself in.

flamboyant Nigerian killaboi whose real name is Benjamin Best recently shared a confession on his Instagram page where he admitted to ruining his life at 26. The fraudster also confessed to mistakenly killing his girlfriend during an argument and fleeing out of fear. However his fear and guilt made him turn himself in

Check out his confession in the image below

Phyna on seeing the story reacted urging ladies in relationships to be vigilant and careful. In her words;

“So them dey kill for this relationship thing, God abeg ooo. My gender please open your eyes, it’s not only about speaking big English, are you smart?, are you intelligent?”.

Check out Phyna’s statement in the images below

Nna-emeka (
)

