ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Photos: She Was Told that She Wouldn’t Have Children But She Gave Birth To Four In A Go-Deborah Enenche

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

Deborah Paul Enenche who happens to be the daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche has thrilled many on social media as she shares new photos of a lady who testified that although she had multiple fibroids, God blessed her with four children in a go. In the photos she shared, the mother was seen testifying while the babies were being carried by Pastor Paul Enenche, his wife and others.

Even as Deborah Paul Enenche shared the photos, she never failed to give them a write up as she revealed that the woman was told she wouldn’t be able to have children because she had multiple fibroids but she gave birth to four children in a go. “She named them: doctor Paul, Princess Daniella, King David, and Prophet Jehu.” she added.

Many fans who saw the photos reacted as they expressed themselves in different ways. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more as we will be expecting your feed back on this.

Bettyentertainment (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

BBNailjaAllStars: At This Point, Ilebaye Needs To Hold One Person And Fight To Death, Then Leave The House – Peace

7 mins ago

“It’s Always A Wonderful Moment” Actress Destiny Etiko Says As She Bonds With Her Mother (Photos)

2 hours ago

Reactions as Singer, Akon and his wife, Tomeka steps out with their 9 children

2 hours ago

A Big Dog Tried To Attack Me Today, I Didn’t Run I Faced It, Reality Star Laycon Narrates

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button