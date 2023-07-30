Photos: She Was Told that She Wouldn’t Have Children But She Gave Birth To Four In A Go-Deborah Enenche

Deborah Paul Enenche who happens to be the daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche has thrilled many on social media as she shares new photos of a lady who testified that although she had multiple fibroids, God blessed her with four children in a go. In the photos she shared, the mother was seen testifying while the babies were being carried by Pastor Paul Enenche, his wife and others.

Even as Deborah Paul Enenche shared the photos, she never failed to give them a write up as she revealed that the woman was told she wouldn’t be able to have children because she had multiple fibroids but she gave birth to four children in a go. “She named them: doctor Paul, Princess Daniella, King David, and Prophet Jehu.” she added.

Many fans who saw the photos reacted as they expressed themselves in different ways. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

