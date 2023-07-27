PHOTOS: Mercy Aigbe And Husband Pay A Courtesy Visit To King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall At His Residence

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti has taken to her social media page to share adorable pictures of herself with her husband, Kazeem Adeoti as they paid a courtesy visit to the popular fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde marshall and his beautiful wife, Alhaja Balikis Emmanuella Ayinde Marshall at their residence recently and equally congratulated him on his new conferment title as Olori Omoba of Ijebuland . They look very excited in the adorable pictures with beautiful smiles on their faces, as they posed for the camera in styles.

Recalled that Alhaja Minnah Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Alhaj Kazeem Adeoti recently came back from this year 2023 Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

She wrote. Courtesy visit to my Daddy, Mayegun of Yorubaland, the living legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall and my Alarafa Alhaja Balikis. Congratulations once again Daddy on your conferment as Olori Omoba Of Ijebuland. Oye Amori sir.

