PHOTOS: Kannywood Actors Who Are Getting Married This Month (July)

However, in today’s post, I will be discussing about two Kannywood actors who are set to tie the knot with their lovers this month.

Ado Gwanja

Adamu Isah Gwanja popularly known as Ado Gwanja, a Kannywood singer and comic actor, is getting married this month of July.

The renowned singer is set to marry his girlfriend identified as Maryam Zubair Muhammad Sani. The wedding Fatiha is scheduled to hold on Friday (21st July, 2023k), at Yusuf Maitama Sule University’s Jumuat Mosque in Kano State, Nigeria.

Image: Ado Gwanja and his wife-to-be

It may interest you to know that the singer is getting married for the second time since 2018.

Saudat Umar Adam

Saudat is another star in the Hausa film industry that is getting married this month.

The beautiful actress is getting married to her longtime boyfriend known as Lawal Hassan. The wedding ceremony is scheduled to hold on Saturday (22nd July, 2023), at Sheikh Khalifa Isyaka Rabiu Mosque, Goron Dutse in Kano State.

As you can see in the picture below, the actress took to her Instagram handle and announced the good news about her wedding.

May God bless their weddings with kids. And may their marriages last longer. Ameen!

