Peter Obi extends his congrats to the other Receiver of the Diana Award.

Onyinye Omenugha, a winner of the Diana Award, was earlier honored by Peter Obi on his Twitter page with the following message:

I congratulate and celebrate with Miss Onyinye Omenugha @Omenugha, a Nigerian woman of 24 years old who just received the renowned Diana Award, which is often given to exceptional young people in the UK and throughout the world.

This was mentioned in the following article on the first page of Nairaland: https://www.nairaland.com/7759567/onyinye-omenuga-peter-obi-congratulates

However, a Nigerian named @official_isaaco questioned him about why he would only congratulate a Nigerian of Igbo descent when other Nigerians had also received the coveted prize.

Then he apologized and thanked every Nigerian who had received the Diana Award.

When I honored Miss Onyinye Omenugha, I unintentionally left out other young Nigerian change-makers who were also 2023 Diana Award winners. These individuals have now come to my attention. Favour Abatang, Oladotun Ajayi, Olalekan Ajayi, Regina Ateb, Abdulhameed Babatunde, Yusuf Babatunde, Blossom Egbude, Chiamaka Juliet Osueke, Joel Mordi, Covenant Odedele, Joy Offere, Melody Okereke, Iyiola Oladunjoye, and Oluwatomi Olunuga are among them.

I’ve always said that I think Nigerian kids can achieve great things and have a big effect on the world. I salute these talented young Nigerians for their accomplishments and for elevating the country through them. I wish them luck in their future endeavors and exhort them to keep working toward making Nigeria a better place.

gifteddanlink (

)