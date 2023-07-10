Peter Obi Congratulates Nigerian lady on Winning Prestigious Diana Award

Peter Obi, a prominent Nigerian politician and former Vice Presidential candidate, used his verified Twitter account to extend his congratulations to Miss Onyinye Omenugha, a 24-year-old Nigerian, for winning the prestigious Diana Award. The Diana Award is a highly respected international accolade recognizing exceptional young individuals.

Miss Omenugha was honored for her outstanding work through her NGO, Lawsanaid, which supports law students with disabilities, enabling them to receive a comprehensive and inclusive education. Her achievement has made her an inspiration to many young Nigerians, showcasing the determination and hard work prevalent among Nigerian youth.

Peter Obi highlighted the importance of creating an environment that nurtures the talents of Nigerian youth. He reiterated his commitment to building a “New Nigeria” that offers a solid platform for young people to explore their abilities, develop their skills, and actively contribute to society. Obi’s words reflect his belief in the immense potential of Nigerian youth and their vital role in shaping the nation’s future.

Miss Onyinye Omenugha’s remarkable accomplishment and the recognition of her NGO, Lawsanaid, have garnered widespread acclaim in Nigeria and beyond. The nation proudly celebrates her success as a testament to the limitless potential and unwavering determination of its young citizens. As Miss Omenugha continues to excel, her victory serves as an inspiration for other young Nigerians, motivating them to pursue their dreams relentlessly and make positive contributions to society.

