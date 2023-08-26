Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni Earned my Respect And has Sustained it by their Words And Deeds- Hilda Dokubo

Rivers State Labour Party Chairperson, Hilda Dokubo has taken to social media to pen down an appreciation message for the opposition party’s presidential candidate and TV host, Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni respectively. She stated that both persons have gained her respect and they have continued to maintain such respect by their words and actions on different occasions.

The veteran Nollywood star conveyed these sentiments her official Twitter profile, accompanied by an image featuring the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni.

Hilda Dokubo further underlined that both Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni have earned her admiration, and their track record of maintaining it is attributed to their consistent conduct and statements.

Hilda Dokubo expressed:

“Both of them have garnered my respect and have consistently upheld it through their actions and speech.”

Referencing a recent incident, Hilda Dokubo had earlier taken to her verified X account to voice her concerns about the escalating insecurity prevalent in the country.

As per the talented actress, the only insurance policy most Nigerians have whenever they want to travel is “God forbid” because of the kidnappings and killings on the road.

