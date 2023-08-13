People Were Looking At Me As If I Was Dying; There Was Deadly Arrows Inside My Body – Chinwetalu Agu

Nigerian actor, Chinwetalu Agu has revealed in an interview with journalist Chude that he experienced a situation whereby people were looking at him as if he was dying. According to the actor, there was deadly arrows inside his body.

According to actor Chinwetalu Agu, his experience was such that one won’t know when the objects enter the body but the body will begin to scratch the person and there will be a lot of pain.

The actor also revealed in the interview that he went to a prophet who used his holy oil to rub on his body to treat him. Chinwetalu Agu also stated that he intends to keep the objects that were used to attack him till the day when he will give special thanks to God. He also stated that people who were vast in ‘medicine’ were surprised by his survival.

