People Married To Actors Are Trying, Your Partner Will Put On TV & See His Wife With Another” – Lolade Okusanya

Nollywood actress, Lolade Okusanya, has used her new Instagram posh to reveal what actors go through in movies. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she made it known that people married to actors are trying, saying that they will just put on the TV and have their wives with another man.

She disclosed that she loves acting in romantic movies, saying that she will do it well to the satisfaction of her fans and the producers. She stated that once on a movie set, one is not allowed to stop until the directors ask them to do so.

In the statement she made on her Instagram page, she said, “People married to actors are trying, your partner will put on TV and see his wife with another.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

