People Cheat Because Human Needs Are Insatiable And Variety Is The Spice Of Life- BBN Doyin Says

Nigerian Reality Star and former big brother Naija Level up housemate Doyinsola David Esmeralda has stated why she thinks people cheat on their partners

The beautiful and outspoken lady who took to her social media handle insinuated that humans are naturally greedy, insatiable and always look out for the next best thing, she said:

“Human needs are insatiable..In order words, we all have ojukokoro. Of course, there are exceptions but the average human being wants the next best thing plus variety is the spice of life I guess”

Check out Doyin’s statement in the screenshot below

Doyin is a medical radiographer, influencer, TV personality brand ambassador and entrepreneur from Ondo State. She was popular in the house for her friendship with Beauty Tukura plus her counselling sessions with other housemates which earned her the title “therapist”

Lisajoe (

)