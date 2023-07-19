People are now calling me on facetime to beg for money – Actor, Aki cries out

Few moments ago, Legendary Nollywood Actor, Chinedu Ikedieze better known as Aki publicly came out to reveal that things has completely gone from bad to worst ever since he pleaded with his follower to stop begging him for money.

Aki revealed that people told him that if it’s the dollar that is the problem, they will switch from begging in dollar to naira. He further stressed that they are not only sending him text messages or email that people are now also calling him on facetime to beg for money which is definitely not a good one.

“In his Words”

“I said I should do this, It’s just very unfortunate that since I did that video to beg my lovely fans and followers to take it easy on me regarding the way they beg for help, guys it may interest you to know that the begging has increased, infact it has doubled. They even told me that if it’s the dollar that is the problem that I shouldn’t worry that they will now be begging me in naira”.

“So what they are doing now is begging for money in naira, please you guys should take it easy on me. They are not only sending me text messages or email, they are also texting me on my Instagram. They are now calling me on facetime aswell, who gave you my Facetime ID, guys is this not wickedness”, Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki said and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

