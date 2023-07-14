‘Peace, Thank You Lord’ – Yul Edochie says as he steps out with his second wife, Judy Austin

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actor, Producer and Director, Yul Edochie took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself having a good time alongside his second wife, Judy Austin.

The talented actor shared the photo on his Official Facebook page today being Friday the 14th day of July, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Peace, Thank You Lord”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers.

In the above photo, Yul could be clearly spotted having a good time alongside his second wife, Judy Austin and they both wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance.

Recall that few months ago, The whole world was thrown into deep shock after the actor publicly came out to announce that he will be taking in Judy Austin as his second wife. Ever since the two love birds got married, they have been disturbing the social media space with love up photos and videos of themselves. A whole lot of people have criticized them ever since they got married but Yul and Judy doesn’t seems to care about that as they have been making the most of their time.

They reportedly welcomed their second child recently and that have make them to even get closer, their love seems to be waxing stronger as the day goes by and their not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

