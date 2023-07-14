“Peace, Thank You Lord” – Actor Yul Edochie says as he shares new pictures with his wife.

The popular Nollywood actor , Yul Edochie has taken to his social media account to share new pictures with his wife , Judy Austin and this got many people talking . He shared the pictures so that fans and colleagues will compliment their new look .

While sharing the pictures on his official Instagram page, he wrote “Peace , thank you Lord”. Many people couldn’t help but gush over them , some said they look good together while others said they are lovely couple .

Yul Edochie and his wife are always fond of each other , they do many things together like taking pictures and going for events . This has earned them lot of admirations from people, they have achieved a lot for themselves in the movie industry . They are currently making waves in the entertainment industry .

Share your thoughts in the comment section below .

