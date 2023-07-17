“Pappy don Dey carry me Dey go where I no know” Anita Joseph Says As She Shares New Video

Anita Joseph, the popular Nollywood actress and social media influencer, left her fans in a state of utter delight and excitement when she shared some loved-up moments with her hubby on social media. Alongside the heartwarming photos, she playfully captioned, “Pappy don Dey carry me Dey go where I no know.” This intriguing statement immediately caught the attention of her followers, igniting a frenzy of joyous reactions.

Anita’s fans, who have always admired her exuberant and vivacious personality, couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed with happiness for their beloved star. The sight of her basking in love with her husband resonated deeply with her supporters, as they have followed her journey from her career to her personal life with keen interest.

Within moments of the post going live, her comment section was inundated with congratulatory messages, blessings, and a deluge of heart emojis. Her fans celebrated the couple’s love and the beautiful bond they shared, expressing their hopes for eternal happiness and togetherness.

Click the link below to watch the video

Latest5 (

)