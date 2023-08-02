Oyinkansola Emmanuel’s Social Media Accounts Hacked, Warn Fans Against Fraudulent Transactions

In a shocking incident, America-based Nollywood actress, Oyinkansola Emmanuel, popularly known as @honeydropd on Instagram, fell victim to cybercrime when her phone was recently hacked by an internet fraudster. Since the unfortunate incident, her social media accounts, email addresses, and phone numbers have been hijacked, leaving her unable to be visible on various platforms.

The actress disclosed that her email addresses [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected] were compromised in the hacking attack. As a result, she lost access to her social media accounts, and the hijackers have been posing as her on these platforms.

With her Instagram handle @honeydropd now under the control of the hackers, Oyinkansola Emmanuel has urged her followers and fans to be vigilant. She issued a warning, advising everyone not to engage in any financial transactions or share personal information with any of her social media accounts or WhatsApp numbers without first conducting a video call with her directly.

The actress expressed her frustration and concern over the incident, as her online presence and digital identity were tarnished. She highlighted the seriousness of the situation, emphasizing that she is taking all necessary steps to regain control of her social media platforms and personal information.

However, Emmanuel’s fans and well-wishers have rallied behind her, offering their support and understanding during this challenging time. Many have shared messages of solidarity on social media, encouraging others to stay cautious and verify any communication from her before engaging in transactions.

In the face of this unfortunate event, Oyinkansola Emmanuel remains optimistic about resolving the matter and reclaiming her digital identity. She appreciates the support and encouragement from her fans.

As this story unfolds, fans and followers of the talented actress are urged to be cautious while interacting online and to remain vigilant against potential fraudulent activities.

