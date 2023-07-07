Otedola’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy Stirs Reactions With New Loved-up Photos Of Herself & Memphis Depay

Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, who happens to be the daughter of a Nigerian business magnate, has used her most recent Instagram post to share new loved-up photos of herself and footballer Memphis Depay at a party. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she shared pictures of herself with him as they linked up for a party in Ghana. Many of her fans who saw the post could not help but react as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

On this occasion, she showed up in a bodycon outfit that looked good on her. She appeared with a stunning hairdo that enhanced her beauty. Her neatly done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin, while the football star put on a two-piece outfit and a sunshade. She looked comfortable and relaxed around him as they shared a hug.

She captioned her post by saying, “Private island parties. They request me by name, and if they don’t get DJ Cuppy, it just won’t be the same.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

Some of the people who came across the post were impressed to see her having a good time with Memphis Depay, as they reacted positively on her page.

