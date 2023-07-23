Otedola’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy Causes Reactions With New Photo Of Herself & Her Billionaire Father

Popular Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, who happens to be the daughter of Nigerian business magnate, Femi Otedola, has used her new Instagram post to share a photo of herself and her father. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, in which the two of them were all smiles in a sitting position. Some of the people who saw the post could not help but react as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

In her latest post, she showed up in an Ankara outfit that looked good on her. She appeared with a lovely hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin, while her father put on a native outfit and a cap with nice-looking shoes.

She captioned her post by saying, “Sunday’s best.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

If the comments and reactions on her post are anything to go by, it is safe to say that her fans were impressed with her new post, as they reacted positively on her page.

