Otedola Daughter, DJ Cuppy Causes A Stir With Loved-up Photo Of Herself & Memphis Depay In Bikini

Popular Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, who happens to be the daughter of famous business tycoon, Femi Otedola, has used her most recent Instagram post to share a new loved-up photo of herself and Netherlands footballer, Memphis Delay. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where the two of them linked up on their visit to Ghana. The majority of her fans who saw the post could not help but react as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

On this occasion, she showed up in a swimwear outfit that looked good on her. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She put on a sunshade as she enjoyed her outing with the footballer.

She captioned her post by saying, “VIP Ghanaian mosquitoes are getting ready for a lot of parties tonight. On a serious note, I have a lot of love for disaporas like Memphis who take the time to return and visit to learn about their African heritage and ancestry, it’s a superpower to connect with your roots.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

Some of the people who came across the post were impressed to see her having a good time with Memphis Depay, as they reacted positively on her page.

