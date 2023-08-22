“Only Ugly People Would Go Around Calling A Well Groomed And Loved Child Ugly”-Tboss Defends Girl

In a heartfelt response to a poignant video circulating online, former Big Brother Naija star Tboss expressed her disapproval of hurtful behavior aimed at a young black girl. In her post, Tboss vehemently condemned those who resort to name-calling and labeled them as being “ugly” in character themselves. With a firm belief that only individuals lacking proper upbringing would engage in such hurtful actions, Tboss underscored the importance of parental guidance in nurturing empathy and kindness.

Tboss went on to shower the young girl with praise, emphasizing her beauty not just in appearance but also in her compassionate heart. She highlighted the stark contrast between the girl’s genuine nature and the negativity perpetuated by others. Tboss’s poignant words serve as a reminder that beauty extends far beyond physical appearance, encompassing the kindness and warmth that radiate from within.

In a world that often places undue emphasis on superficial standards, Tboss’s response stands as a powerful testament to the significance of inner beauty and the need to foster a culture of acceptance and positivity.

Have a look at the screenshot of her post from Instagram below.

