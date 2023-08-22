Only Ugly People Would Go Around Calling A Well Groomed And Loved Child Ugly” -Tboss Defends Girl

Responding to a poignant video making rounds online, former Big Brother Naija star Tboss shared her heartfelt thoughts, criticizing hurtful behavior directed at a young black girl. She condemned name-calling and branded such individuals as embodying “ugliness” of character. Tboss stressed that this behavior reflects a lack of proper upbringing, highlighting the pivotal role of parental guidance in nurturing empathy and kindness.

Tboss further lauded the young girl, not just for her physical appearance but for her kind-hearted nature. She accentuated the striking difference between the girl’s genuine disposition and the negativity propagated by others. Tboss’s message underscores that true beauty transcends appearances, encompassing the warmth and kindness that emanate from within.

Amidst a world often fixated on superficial standards, Tboss’s response stands as a powerful reminder of the importance of inner beauty and the imperative to cultivate a culture of acceptance and positivity.

What do you think about this update? Comment below.

