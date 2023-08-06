Only God Can Save Me Says Joeboy As He Shares Stunning Pictures Online

Joseph Akinwale, known professionally as Joeboy, has taken to his official Instagram account to share some stunning pictures.

Beneath the pictures, he wrote; ” Only God can save me.”

“Only God can save me” means that no one else but Godecan give him protection from any harm or danger. The reason he inscribed those words beneath his pictures is unknown.

Joeboy is a talented Nigerian musician. His unique vocals have made him one of the most popular R&B and Afro-pop artists on the continent. The singer is also a songwriter, and for the few years that he has been in the music industry, he has managed to steal the hearts of many music enthusiasts.

Review that he officially began his career following the release of the song “Faaji” featuring Mr. Eazi of emPawa100 in 2018. He used the grant he received from Empawa Africa to shoot a video for the song.

