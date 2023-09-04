‘One thousand women in one – Yul says as he heaps praises on his second wife, Judy Austin

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actor, Producer and Director, Yul Edochie took to social media to dish out a lovely video of his second wife, Judy Austin.

The talented actor shared the video on his Official Facebook page today being Sunday the 3rd day of September, 2023 and he revealed in the caption that his second wife, Judy is one thousand women in one.

Yul further went ahead to pray for her stating that God will be with her always, it’s absolutely amazing seeing the actor heaping praises on his beautiful wife and also praying for her, this is something we don’t get to see much often from celebrities.

“In his Words”

“One thousand women in one, Judy Austin Yul Edochie, God be with you always”, Yul wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Judy Austin could be clearly spotted flaunting her beauty in front of the camera, while vibing to Rema’s hit song “Charm” and she looks absolutely amazing.

Recall that few months ago, The whole country was thrown into deep shock after Yul Edochie publicly came out to announce that he will be taking in Judy Austin as his second wife.

Ever since he got married to her, he has been flaunting her on his social media handle despite all the criticism coming in from the fans and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)