On A Scale Of 1-10, How Much Do You Miss Me – Angel BJ Smith To Big Brother

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Angel BJ Smith has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she makes a return to the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that they were not expecting to see Angel BJ Smith in the house again. The Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show has begun, and this season is where ex BBN HouseMates and Reality TV Stars from previous seasons come together to fight for the grand prize which is 120 million naira.

During her diary session yesterday, Angel BJ Smith asked Big Brother to give her honest answers, and asked how much Big Brother misses her.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Angel BJ Smith

