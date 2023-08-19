ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Omo It’s Team Doyin For Me Tonight O” – Ex BBN HouseMate, Vee

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Victoria Adeleye, popularly known as Vee has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she reacts to the fight between Venita Akpofure and Doyin, and Vee said that she’s team Doyin tonight, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as the public knows that Vee doesn’t like Venita Akpofure one bit due to the history between herself and the family of Neo Akpofure.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others, even popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Mike Edwards reacted to the fight between Venita Akpofure and Doyin, and he supported Doyin in what she did. Phyna also spoke about Venita Akpofure face shaming Doyin, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with what is going on in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

