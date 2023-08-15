Olukoya reveals what he did after a woman went to Lagos Tv to lie that he sat on his Dad’s 30 houses

The leader of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, recently shared a video message on Facebook.

During a Sunday worship service, Dr. Olukoya shared a story about a time when someone called him and told him to watch Lagos Television (LTV). They said there was a program talking about him. He didn’t even know how to find the channel, but the person helped him. When he watched, there was a program called “Oromiro” where a woman claimed to be his younger sister. She said that after their father died, he left behind 30 houses and Dr. Olukoya was keeping all of them without giving her one. He had never met this woman before and didn’t know her. The people on the show believed her, and she even asked Nigerians to tell Dr. Olukoya to come on the program.

In his words; “One day, somebody called me at home and said, “Dr. Olukoya, are you there? Put on Lagos Television (LTV)”. “They are talking about you there”. I did not even know how to get to the station. So the person taught me, and I did it, only for me to see a programme going on called “Oromiro. There was a woman reporting to the judges there that she is my younger sister and that when my father died, he had built 30 houses. That Dr Olukoya is sitting on all 30 houses and not giving her one. So that is why she is reporting him. I had never met her before; I do not know her. And strangely enough, the panellists believed her because it is easier to believe bad things. So I just heard on TV “I am asking my fellow Nigerians, if you know when Baba Olukoya is, please tell him to see us on this programme.”

Dr. Olukoya explained that he got the publicity committee from his headquarters to go on the program and clarify that it was false. He told them that his father had only built one house, and it took a long time because of family problems. He also mentioned that his father had said the house was for the family, not just for him. He offered to give the woman all 30 houses if it was true. Despite his explanation, the people on the program still believed the woman’s story. They even tried to find Dr. Olukoya for another show. This time, the woman added that he had given 25 of those houses to a pastor in London. That’s when they realized the woman might not be telling the truth and needed help. Dr. Olukoya used this story to say that people shouldn’t spread false or bad information about others. He warned that if you do, it’s like broadcasting bad things in a satanic way.

Check the video (1:20)

What are your thoughts on this?

KINGSIFY (

)