Odunlade Adekola Celebrates Veteran Actor, Ijaduade Waheed On His Birthday

Popular Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola has celebrated his senior colleague in the movie Industry, Ijaduade Waheed Abolaji on his birthday today, August 10, 2023. He took to his Instagram page to share lovely picture of him to celebrate his birthday. I wish him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.

He captioned his picture,”Happy birthday to you baba. God will bless your new age. Enjoy your day sir”.

Ijaduade Waheed Abolaji also known as Dimeji in the Yoruba films is a Popular actor, producer and director. He was born on August 10, some years ago in Ogun State, Nigeria. He has been very active in his acting career over a decades and as a talented actor, he has produced and starred in several intriguing Yoruba movies such as Pata Pupa, Yeye Alara, Amope Olounje, Olowo Gada, Ado Edan, Agartha, and others.

He is the father of Ola Azeez Ijaduade, who is also a fast rising actor in the industry.

